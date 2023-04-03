April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar
The City of Cape Town's Events Permit Office has approved 327 events for the year thus far and April looks set to be an eventful month with a host of major events lined up.
From trending travel talks, surfing, and ice hockey to the world of gaming & comics, paddling, road running, and road dining experiences, there's a mix of different types of events planned for the Mother City over the next four weeks.
Kicking off with World Travel Market Africa taking place from 3 to 5 April, it sees over 6 000 travel industry professionals gather to network and discuss African tourism trends and innovations.
On the sporting front, the annual Two Ocean Marathon and SPAR Women's Challenge races take place this month.
Known as the World's Most Beautiful ultra-marathon, the Two Oceans Marathon will welcome thousands of road runners on Saturday 15 April, while the SPAR Women's Challenge will happen in the Green Point area a week later.
TOTALSPORTS TWO OCEANS MARATHON 2023 ROAD CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS, 15 & 16 April 2023:' Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 1, 2023
Please familiarise yourself with the following road closures for 15 & 16 April 2023.
15 APRIL – Road Closures: https://t.co/gXBcZF6p4y
16 APRIL – Road Closures: https://t.co/U0JNzu8Npj pic.twitter.com/Wf1CRuhYlf
At the same time, the Mother City is host to the IIHF Ice Hockey Senior Men's World Championship Division III Group A featuring South Africa, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkmenistan.
The tournament will take place at The Ice Station, GrandWest from 17 to 23 April 2023.
Closer to the end of the month, Freedom Day brings hundreds of paddlers together to commemorate South Africa's democracy in a 27km race from Oceana Power Boat Club around Robben Island and back.
And lastly, all gaming, cosplay, anime, comics, and art fans will be delighted to know that Comic Con is back in Cape Town from 27 – 30 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The four-day festival is great for the entire family, featuring VR experiences, games, collectibles and more.
🚨 PSA' Comic Con Cape Town (@ComicConCPT) March 31, 2023
Comic Con Cape Town is sold out on Saturday. To avoid missing out, grab your Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets here: https://t.co/slFK9yd0SW
Remember Thursday is a public holiday!
* No tickets will be available at the door on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lSC3KAIZ8q
Other events also happening in Cape Town during April
- Velocity Road Race (1 April)
- Bayhill Premier Cup (5 – 10 April)
- Trinitarians U14 Easter Tournament (8 – 10 April)
- Cape Town Surf Pro (14 – 16 April)
- Rotary District 9350 Conference (20 – 22 April)
- SRBFC Cape Town Super 7's (26 April - 2 May)
- Regent Road Dining (27 April)
- Suidoosterfees (26 April – 2 May)
