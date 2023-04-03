Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury says it will be issuing an explanation behind its decision to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular and fruitless spending in its accounts.
On Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a government gazette exempting the power utility from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements.
READ:
-
Eskom concedes that outrage over power cuts warranted, lawyer tells court
-
Eskom's increased generation capacity a fruit of energy action plan: Rampahosa
-
According to the Public Finance Management Act, all state entities must provide particulars in their annual financial statements and annual reports of any material losses.
The move by Treasury was criticised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with the party saying it was appalled at the attempt by the ANC-led government to hide rampant corruption at Eskom.
National Treasury said the gazette was issued in response to a letter from Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana.
While the power utility has been battling to keep the lights on, it has also been struggling with its balance sheet. But the move to have it exempted from declaring irregular and fruitless expenditure has been seen as an attempt to restore Eskom’s books.
The exemption applies for the 2022/23 financial year, and for the next two years.
But the decision is already receiving some backlash.
In a strongly worded statement, the EFF said Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.
The party said it would be writing to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
More from Local
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.Read More
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.Read More
Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding
The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period.Read More
Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.Read More
No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
Gordin was found lying on the floor at his home on Friday night after his family could not reach him.Read More
Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality
Umhlabuyalingana, situated right on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, is the least electrified municipality in the country. Eyewitness News looks at what life is like in this rural part of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.Read More