Lexus unveils its first electric car





Lexus has revealed its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) called the RZ 450e. The car has undergone extensive track testing and refinement at the Shimoyama Centre in Japan, where the company's new global headquarters will soon be located.

The RZ 450e is Lexus' first car designed from the get-go to be an electric vehicle and is a major step in the brand's aims to sell 100% EVs globally by 2035. The RZ is the first production model to feature Lexus’ new e-Axle, designed specifically for EVs.

The e-Axle combines a motor, gearing and a Power Control Unit into a single component, located between the wheels. The RZ uses both front and rear e-Axles, which work in conjunction with the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive control system to deliver on the brand's core characteristics of the “three Cs” - confidence, control and comfort in all driving situations.

The front motor produces 150 kW and the rear 80 kW, together delivering 230 kW maximum output. The RZ achieves excellent energy efficiency, with consumption rated at 16.8 kWh or 18.7 kWh per 100 km.

With its zero-emission performance, the RZ is meant to push Lexus towards a 100% carbon neutral and a sustainable mobility motor manufacturer.

The carmaker is yet to comment on price, but the RZ is expected to hit the local market in 2024.