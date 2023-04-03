Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River





Lester Kiewit interviews Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

In the past three days, confirmed cholera cases have increased from 10 to 11

All cases are in Gauteng, but that doesn't mean that other provinces are immune

If showing symptoms, immediately get tested so that you're able to get the necessary treatment

The Department of Health is concerned as confirmed cases of cholera have increased from 10 to 11 in the past three days, says Mohale.

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

Symptoms of cholera include:

Vomiting

Body pains

Dehydration

Watery diarrhea

The department is encouraging anyone experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms to visit their nearest health facility to get tested and to ensure they receive the necessary treatment as soon as possible.

We appeal to everyone who's experiencing signs and symptoms not to waste time. Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health

Mohale adds that just because the cases are only within Gauteng, it doesn't mean that the rest of the provinces are immune.

People travel from one province to another, one country to another...the transmission of these cases are easy. Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health

Mohale suspects that the cases are linked to people who traveled to Malawi.

He adds that out of the 11 people that were tested, seven or eight of them were in the Diepsloot area, which is where a couple that traveled to Malawi were residing.

The Jukskei River, one of the largest rivers in Johannesburg, has become the recent point of focus, as the four latest cases came from people that were baptised in the river and were made to drink the water, says Mohale.

For now, our suspected source of local infection is the water in this river. Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health

While the department has deployed healthcare professionals to take and test water samples, Mohale warns those practicing traditional healing rituals to do so safely.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.