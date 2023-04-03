How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Esterhuizen, CEO of School-Days, and Dr Sara Black, lecturer at the School of Education at King's College in London.

Esterhuizen says we need to find ways to attract high performing students to study teaching

He says that the education degree has some of the lowest entrance requirements

Black says that many teachers are driven out of the field by their working conditions

According to Esterhuizen, one of the great challenges we have in our country is poor outcomes for our matric students.

He says that part of the reason for this is that higher performing students are not being attracted to go on to be teachers.

Esterhuizen explains that the education degree has one of the lowest entrance requirements for higher learning, which impacts who chooses this career path.

If getting in to study teaching does not have a high bench mark, or it is the lowest benchmark in post high school learning, then surely we may be attracting the wrong people to become teachers. Paul Esterhuizen, School-Days CEO

Esterhuizen says we should be finding ways to incentivise high performing students to choose teaching as a career path, which will have long-term benefits for schools in the future.

One suggestion that has been put forward, is having teachers' salaries based on the performance of their students.

However, Black says that there are issues with this method, which has been practiced in parts of the world before.

She explains that the conditions in many schools are so dire that many newly qualified teachers choose to leave the profession within three to five years.

Some of these conditions include very large class sizes and low pay when they start their career as teachers.

This means that a number of good and qualified teachers would rather use their skills to do something else, and anything that will further impact their salaries would likely continue to push them out of the field.

education teaching. Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com

All it does, is it holds teachers with a financial axe over their necks for things that are very difficult for them to control. Dr Sara Black, Lecturer at the school of Education - King's College in London

She says that if teachers feel they are being financially punished for their students not getting certain results, they will rather do something else if they are able to.

Listen to the interview above for more.