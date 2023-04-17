Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)
Beep beep, it's time to get on the road!
If you're anything like me, driving can be quite an intimidating and anxiety-inducing task, but having the right driving school and instructor can make the world of difference, for both manual and automatic drivers.
I've had my fair share of driving schools, both manual and automatic, and if there's something that I look for in an instructor, it's trust and comfort.
Being stuck in a car with a stranger can be an interesting experience, but when you're comfortable with each other, even the silence becomes enjoyable.
Here are the driving schools in the Southern Suburb that I've either used or have heard great reviews from.
Kenwyn Driving School
- They only do 2-hour lesson: R440
- To take your test with a 2-hour lesson prior (including car fee): R950
- Offers manual and automatic lessons
This is the most-recent driving school that I've been using for automatic lessons, and it's been a pleasure driving with Aunty Julie (yes, she's known by everyone as 'Aunty').
She takes it slow and easy before getting into all of the technicalities.
The first two lessons (two hours each) consisted of driving the test route just to familiarise and get comfortable with the car, and with a Dual Brake for extra safety, you know you're in good hands.
To book lessons, contact:
- Julie: 072 211 6671 (automatic)
- Kevin: 082 880 6318 (manual)
Southern Suburbs Driving Academy – 4.5 stars
They have over 13 years of experience and over 4000 passes.
- Offers manual and automatic driving lessons for Code 8 only
- 60 minute lesson: R275
- 10-hour lesson (recommended for beginners): R2400
- To take your test at Hillstar or New Ottery with a 60-minute lesson prior: R895
- To take your test at Fish Hoek, Gallows Hill, Goodwood, Milnerton, Parow or Phillipi with a 90-minute lesson prior: R990
To book lessons, contact:
- Website: Southern Suburbs Driving Academy
- Chris: 082 877 3081, chrishadzi@gmail.com
- Ashley: 074 805 2820
- Glen: 082 312 01336
GP Driving School – 4.8 stars
Based in Plumstead, with 35 years of experience.
- They offer K53 Learners classes, manual, automatic, and Code 10 truck lessons
I used them prior to Covid-19 for manual lessons (which goes without saying, anxiety got the best of me on test day).
The first lesson consisted of driving in an empty parking lot to get the hang of clutch control, steering and changing gears.
As my then-instructor always said 'you are in control of the car, not the other way around'.
Unfortunately, they don't have their prices available online, however, to inquire, contact:
- Website: GP Driving School
- Email: gpdrivingschool@gmail.com
Eazy-D Driving Academy – 5 stars
They have nearly 20 years of experience, with over 1000 passes.
They cover areas from Fish Hoek to Camps Bay, however other areas within the Cape Town Metropolitan can be accommodated by special arrangement.
- Unlimited lessons: R10 000
- 10-hour package: R2500
- 5-hour package: R1400
To book lessons, contact:
- Website: http://www.eazy-d.co.za/
- David: 0725376551
- Ezad: 0836190179
3 Keys Driving School – 5 stars
They're based in Pinelands and pickup and drop off anywhere in Southern Suburbs.
- 1 hour lesson: R250
To book lessons, contact:
- Mandy: 071 511 7575
Mandy was friendly, punctual and ensured that I was comfortable and had control over the car.
Because I had already taken manual lessons prior and was somewhat comfortable with it, I went on the road almost immediately.
You're probably thinking 'how many times has this girl tried to pass her test?', but unfortunately, lock down wasn't on my side and I was unable to book and take my test.
RELATED: Current driving testing system in SA is deeply flawed, says SAIDI
Automatic or manual, driving opens up a world of independence and whether it takes you one time to pass or 20, keep going and don't give up, it's just a speed bump in the road.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
