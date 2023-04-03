Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
SARS collects over R2 trillion in tax revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year

3 April 2023 7:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Edward Kieswetter

The 2023 gross amount represents an increase of 9.7% over the 2022 collection of R1884.9bn.

Ray White speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS).

  • SARS collected a record gross amount of R2067.8 bn.

  • The 2023 net revenue collected represents year-on-year an increase of 7.9% over the net 2022 amount of R1563.8bn.

  • Compared to the 2022 revenue outcome, growth was recorded in all tax types.

As of midnight on 31 March 2023, SARS collected a record gross amount of R2067.8 bn.

The net collection after payment of R381.1bn in refunds is R1686.7bn.

The 2023 gross amount represents an increase of 9.7% over the 2022 collection of R1884.9bn, while the refunds paid for 2023 is an increase of 18.7% over the 2022 amount of R321.1bn.

The 2023 net revenue collected represents year-on-year an increase of 7.9% over the net 2022 amount of R1563.8bn.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.
FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

The net amount of R1687 billion must be seen against the 2021/22 outcome of R1.568 trillion, representing a year-on-year R123 billion increase.

The achievement of R1.687 trillion represents year-on-year a growth of 7.86% against a nominal GDP growth of around 5.8% or a tax buoyancy of 1.38. In February 2023, the minister set an additional challenge of R94bn, and against that new estimate of R1692bn SARS achieved 99.7%.

Sars says while loadshedding continues to have a debilitating effect on the economy and revenue collection. However, loadshedding is also providing opportunities for sub-sectors involved in renewable energy which has experienced an increase in renewable energy related imports, which benefits the fiscus.

We estimate that the total loss in electricity supply and the knock-on effect of that on the economy has resulted in about R60bn in lost revenue.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Top line revenue grew almost 10%, in an economy that is expanding in the region of about 5.8%, and troubled with loadshedding and other socio-economic and social phenomena. So it really is a milestone effort.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Listen to the audio for more.




