11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week The city is opening its biggest tender yet for independent power supply. 3 April 2023 6:04 PM
Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads? In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make... 3 April 2023 5:30 PM
AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant. 3 April 2023 5:03 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader All the news you need to know. 3 April 2023 4:36 PM
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters fr... 3 April 2023 11:39 AM
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated. 3 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African... 3 April 2023 8:30 PM
Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year. 3 April 2023 8:01 PM
South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule pu... 3 April 2023 7:46 PM
View all Business
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally. 3 April 2023 5:59 PM
How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property? If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.... 3 April 2023 5:05 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup wi... 3 April 2023 5:51 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town... 3 April 2023 6:21 AM
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Sport

11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

3 April 2023 5:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Simthandile Tshabalala

Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Carte Blanche producer.

  • Simthandile Tshabalala is deeply committed to his sport

  • Gumede-Chizhanje says it is amazing how professional and determined he is

Gumede-Chixhanje says they were tipped off about Tshabalala’s incredible talent after he caught the eye of sports broadcaster Robert Mawara in 2020 when he was only 8 years old.

Robert Mawara says he was so pleasantly surprised by how mature Simthandile Tshabalala was.

Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche

She says when they met with Tshabalala, it was so interesting how professional the 11-year-old is.

Gumede-Chixhanje explains that he was showing off his trophy collection and she counted that he has already won more than 50 at such a young age.

This is an eleven-year-old who has achieved so much, but you can see the innocence in him, you can see how happy he is to share his achievements with everybody.

Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche

According to Gumede-Chixhanje, Tshabalala says he would not have been able to achieve all that he has without the love, support and guidance from his dad, Bonginkosi Tshabalala.

She says that Simthandile’s determination is inspiring as he is deeply committed to his training, including his strict diet and waking up at 4:30 AM to practice.

Listen to the interview above for more.




3 April 2023 5:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Simthandile Tshabalala

More from Lifestyle

© realcontent/123rf.com

How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property?

3 April 2023 5:05 PM

If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: pixabay.com

April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar

3 April 2023 4:24 PM

From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus unveils its first electric car

3 April 2023 1:01 PM

The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A food court (Wikimedia commons).

[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion

3 April 2023 9:21 AM

On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront

3 April 2023 8:44 AM

The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back

3 April 2023 7:21 AM

With the new i5 close to production, BMW is finalising its extreme weather testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?

2 April 2023 8:44 AM

“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sayfutdinov/123rf.com

Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner

1 April 2023 6:50 PM

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rido/123rf.com

Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind

1 April 2023 12:14 PM

Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Picture: Twitter/@RBLeipzig_EN

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 7:16 PM

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Netherlands at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 2 April 2023. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

3 April 2023 5:51 AM

Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner

31 March 2023 7:56 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on May 29, 2017. Picture: AFP.

Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!

31 March 2023 11:47 AM

Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche

31 March 2023 11:39 AM

‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rajasthan Royals cricketer's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 11 May 2018. Picture: AFP

SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

31 March 2023 9:56 AM

Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© destinacigdem/123rf.com

'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan

30 March 2023 7:50 PM

Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our team motto is make Cape Town smile' - Stormers ready for Harlequins clash

30 March 2023 5:20 PM

DHL Stormers take on English Premiership side Harlequins in the last 16 of the Champions Cup in Cape Town on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Trump due in court to face historic criminal charges

4 April 2023 8:10 AM

French president Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act in China

4 April 2023 7:58 AM

Australia bans TikTok on government devices

4 April 2023 7:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA