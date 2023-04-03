11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport





Pippa Hudson speaks with Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Carte Blanche producer.

Simthandile Tshabalala is deeply committed to his sport

Gumede-Chizhanje says it is amazing how professional and determined he is

Gumede-Chixhanje says they were tipped off about Tshabalala’s incredible talent after he caught the eye of sports broadcaster Robert Mawara in 2020 when he was only 8 years old.

Robert Mawara says he was so pleasantly surprised by how mature Simthandile Tshabalala was. Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche

She says when they met with Tshabalala, it was so interesting how professional the 11-year-old is.

Gumede-Chixhanje explains that he was showing off his trophy collection and she counted that he has already won more than 50 at such a young age.

This is an eleven-year-old who has achieved so much, but you can see the innocence in him, you can see how happy he is to share his achievements with everybody. Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche

According to Gumede-Chixhanje, Tshabalala says he would not have been able to achieve all that he has without the love, support and guidance from his dad, Bonginkosi Tshabalala.

She says that Simthandile’s determination is inspiring as he is deeply committed to his training, including his strict diet and waking up at 4:30 AM to practice.

