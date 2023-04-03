11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Pippa Hudson speaks with Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Carte Blanche producer.
-
Simthandile Tshabalala is deeply committed to his sport
-
Gumede-Chizhanje says it is amazing how professional and determined he is
Gumede-Chixhanje says they were tipped off about Tshabalala’s incredible talent after he caught the eye of sports broadcaster Robert Mawara in 2020 when he was only 8 years old.
Robert Mawara says he was so pleasantly surprised by how mature Simthandile Tshabalala was.Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche
She says when they met with Tshabalala, it was so interesting how professional the 11-year-old is.
Gumede-Chixhanje explains that he was showing off his trophy collection and she counted that he has already won more than 50 at such a young age.
This is an eleven-year-old who has achieved so much, but you can see the innocence in him, you can see how happy he is to share his achievements with everybody.Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche
According to Gumede-Chixhanje, Tshabalala says he would not have been able to achieve all that he has without the love, support and guidance from his dad, Bonginkosi Tshabalala.
She says that Simthandile’s determination is inspiring as he is deeply committed to his training, including his strict diet and waking up at 4:30 AM to practice.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property?
If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.Read More
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar
From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.Read More
Lexus unveils its first electric car
The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035.Read More
[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion
On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk.Read More
Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront
The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.Read More
BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back
With the new i5 close to production, BMW is finalising its extreme weather testing.Read More
Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?
“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”Read More
Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.Read More
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad
The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.Read More
More from Sport
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More
How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche
‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan
Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.Read More