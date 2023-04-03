Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?





John Perlman speaks with Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.

Jonker says many do not keep up with bike maintenance as it is too expensive

As a result many do not drive in the safest conditions

According to Jonker, the maintenance and upkeep of the bike is not a priority for many delivery motorbike riders.

They do not see the money expense of this motorcycle as being as important as earning an income. Hein Jonker, Founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa

He says that for these drivers to use their income to repair their bike or to take time off to take it to a mechanic, it will mean they are bringing home less money to support themselves and their families.

As a result, there are a number of delivery riders, particularly contractors, who drive in unsafe conditions such as having a bulb not working on their vehicle or even a helmet that does not fit.

He adds that there are further safety issues, as the K53 motorcycle test is only done in the yard and does not adequately prepare drivers for road traffic.

Photo by Khaled Hossain from Pexels.

Motorcyclists are the only road users tested in a yard and not tested in traffic. Hein Jonker, Founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa

