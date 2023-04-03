Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week The city is opening its biggest tender yet for independent power supply. 3 April 2023 6:04 PM
Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads? In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make... 3 April 2023 5:30 PM
AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant. 3 April 2023 5:03 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader All the news you need to know. 3 April 2023 4:36 PM
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters fr... 3 April 2023 11:39 AM
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated. 3 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African... 3 April 2023 8:30 PM
Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year. 3 April 2023 8:01 PM
South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule pu... 3 April 2023 7:46 PM
View all Business
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally. 3 April 2023 5:59 PM
How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property? If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.... 3 April 2023 5:05 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup wi... 3 April 2023 5:51 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town... 3 April 2023 6:21 AM
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist

3 April 2023 8:30 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Dawie Roodt
Other People's Money

Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.

Ray White interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist and a director at Efficient Group in an episode of Other People's Money.

  • Dawie Roodt is one of the most well-known economists in South Africa.

  • Roodt has more than 20 years experience as an economist.

  • His entry into the world of economics started after enrolling for Bcom accounting degree at Unisa.

Dawie Roodt is the chief economist and a director at financial services company, Efficient Group,

His career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank as well as being the economic editor of a financial publication.

Roodt's academic qualifications include a Master’s degree (cum laude) in economics.

He is known for his extensive knowledge of the South African economy, and the impact politics has on the economy and the currency.

Roodt's entry into the world of economics started after enrolling for Bcom accounting degree at Unisa. It's then that he learnt the intricacies of people and how the economy played a role in everyday people's lives.

I think economics found me, I did not find economics. And the real reason why I love the subject is it's not about money. And it's not about interest rates and stuff like that. It's simply because economics is about people.

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

Especially in South Africa, if you want to understand the economy, politics as well and the mess we are in, economics gives you the opportunity to understand people as well.

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

When I started studying economics, it opened a door to something I never realised was there. And it opened a door for me to get inside into why people do certain things.

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

Listen to the audio for more.




