Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist
Ray White interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist and a director at Efficient Group in an episode of Other People's Money.
-
Dawie Roodt is one of the most well-known economists in South Africa.
-
Roodt has more than 20 years experience as an economist.
-
His entry into the world of economics started after enrolling for Bcom accounting degree at Unisa.
Dawie Roodt is the chief economist and a director at financial services company, Efficient Group,
His career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank as well as being the economic editor of a financial publication.
Roodt's academic qualifications include a Master’s degree (cum laude) in economics.
He is known for his extensive knowledge of the South African economy, and the impact politics has on the economy and the currency.
Roodt's entry into the world of economics started after enrolling for Bcom accounting degree at Unisa. It's then that he learnt the intricacies of people and how the economy played a role in everyday people's lives.
I think economics found me, I did not find economics. And the real reason why I love the subject is it's not about money. And it's not about interest rates and stuff like that. It's simply because economics is about people.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
Especially in South Africa, if you want to understand the economy, politics as well and the mess we are in, economics gives you the opportunity to understand people as well.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
When I started studying economics, it opened a door to something I never realised was there. And it opened a door for me to get inside into why people do certain things.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
Listen to the audio for more.
