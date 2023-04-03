Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts
Ray White interviews Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.
Some of the world's top producers will implement surprise output cuts from May.
This decision sent the price of Brent Crude oil soaring.
OPEC+ is led by Saudi Arabia, and includes other oil producers like Algeria, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
Oil prices surged on Monday following news that some of the world's top producers will implement surprise output cuts from May.
By Monday afternoon, Brent crude oil was up 6% to just below $85 a barrel.
OPEC+ producers, led by Saudi Arabia intends to slash production by more than one million barrels per day.
Other OPEC+ producers include Algeria, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates
The reduction in output will start in May and last until the end of the year.
Some experts believe this move by OPEC+ could see the price of Brent Crude reaching $100 before the year's out.
It's clear what's been overwhelming markets of late is too much supply coming through, and just very little demand.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
There's a lot of oil in the market now, particularly from countries of Russia, and there is a little bit too much.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Demand is being crimped by high prices, high interest rates and inflation just isn't as strong as people expect. What you're seeing in energy markets is the oversupply is just putting downward pressure on prices.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
