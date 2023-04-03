City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week





John Maytham speaks with Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy for the City of Cape Town.

This tender is to supply 500 megawatts of power

This could make a significant difference in loadshedding mitigation

Nassiep says that the commissioning of these projects will likely only happen around 2026

According to Nassiep, this week they will be asking for bids to supply up to 500 megawatts of dispatchable power.

He says that dispatchable power refers to the energy that will be available as and when required, and this power will greatly reduce the impact of ongoing power cuts.

500 megawatts equates to roughly 8 stages during winter, assuming we can count all of those 500 megawatts towards loadshedding mitigation. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

He adds that at this stage they are not being overly selective in terms of the requirements for this tender, such as how many bidders they will accept.

It could be one bidder that takes all 500, or it could be split up amongst multiple bidders. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Nassiep says that the tender will remain open for up to eight months to allow for project developers to ensure everything is in order.

He says that realistically the full and final commissioning of all the projects will likely happen in 2026.

However, he says they are looking for another tender for emergency power procurement which could be done within a year from now.

Listen to the interview above for more.