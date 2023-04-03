'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall. 5 April 2023 7:39 PM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 7:16 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Julian Nagelsmann
Graham Potter

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Sports writer and broadcaster, Gerry Cox believes that Julian Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea as he is a young manager who can be part of a long term project.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club. Bayern were second in the league this season when he was fired and had progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Speaking on #MSW, Cox says that Chelsea are not looking for a quick fix manager.

The biggest issue for Chelsea was not putting the ball in the net under Potter. Much like Brighton, they played good football but lacked that killer instinct in front of goal. The two names that Chelsea fans were talking about in the immediate aftermath of Potter’s sacking were Mourinho and Conte but I don’t see either of those coming.

Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Nagelsmann is one who could be a good fit, he did well in Germany and I think Bayern pulled the trigger a bit early. The big problem is that if he does come, he is coming to a team that is not in the Champions League.

Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Leicester City are also looking for a new coach and Cox suggested the Potter might be a good option.

They are in a different situation to Chelsea who are under performing, but Leicester are fighting relegation. They wanted Potter a wile ago but will he get back in the saddle so soon. If he can go there and keep them up and then build next season then that will do wonders for him after his time at Chelsea, which he would probably rather forget.

Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox




3 April 2023 7:16 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Julian Nagelsmann
Graham Potter

More from Sport

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 7:54 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 7:39 PM

Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South Africa coach Ian McIntosh takes part in a ceremony, 5 September 2007 at the Bordeaux Wine Centre, as part of the opening rugby union World Cup 2007 in France. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'

4 April 2023 8:13 PM

Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt

4 April 2023 7:56 PM

Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Young golf champion Simthandile Tshabalala in studio with Clement Manyathela in October 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

3 April 2023 5:59 PM

Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Netherlands at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 2 April 2023. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

3 April 2023 5:51 AM

Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

Mother opens up about Thabo Bester’s deeds

5 April 2023 10:05 PM

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 9:54 PM

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA