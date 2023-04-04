Mkhwebane suggests Parly foots legal bill after team pulls out over non-payment
CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that Parliament should step in and pay for her legal representation after her team pulled out due to non-payment.
She made the suggestion after indicating that she cannot participate in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office without her lawyers present.
Mkhwebane said that she was no longer giving instructions to her legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, due to non-payment by the office of the Public Protector.
ALSO READ: • Section 194 inquiry can't proceed without her legal team present, says Mkhwebane • Mkhwebane takes swipe at judges, accuses them of sensationalism • Mkhwebane tells inquiry she never acted with bias towards Gordhan or Pillay • Mkhwebane adamant Sars procured spying equipment it didn't want to declare
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka informed Mkhwebane that she would not be footing her legal bill, which has gone over budget by R12 million.
The Section 194 inquiry has continued to discuss evidence already on the record without Mkhwebane and her lawyers present.
Mkhwebane accused the committee of acting illegally and unethically by proceeding, before suggesting that Parliament foot her legal bill since it already paid the evidence leaders.
"And everyone must know how much they are paid and wherever you get the resources for them, get the resources for me so that this process can be finished without delay," Mkhwebane said.
Mkhwebane has also threatened to lay a complaint against evidence leader Advocate Nasreen Bawa with the Legal Practice Counsel for agreeing to proceed without her legal team present.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane suggests Parly foots legal bill after team pulls out over non-payment
More from Local
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long weekend.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
Trafalgar High School, the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country has received the recognition it deserves.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More