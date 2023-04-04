Commuters happy trains running between Nyanga & CT again
CAPE TOWN - Train commuters between Nyanga and Cape Town train station said that they were happy that trains were officially back on line.
This part of the central line was inactive for almost three years because of vandalism and infrastructure theft.
However, a limited service was reintroduced two weeks ago.
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially opened the train service between Nyanga and Cape Town on Tuesday morning.
The minister and members of the media took a train ride from Nyanga to Cape Town station to assess the work done to recover the rail infrastructure and stations on the Cape Town central line.
These commuters say they’re happy that trains are back on the #CapeTownCentralLine between Nyanga and Cape Town train stations pic.twitter.com/q2HXfx1KRF' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2023
Commuters used the opportunity to speak to the minister directly.
One train commuter said that she would be saving money now that trains were back on the line.
"It's more convenient for us to take the train. So now I pay R8 for a ticket but actually I'm saving R10."
Commuters said that they would, however, like to see more security officials on the trains.
Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that he hoped that the problematic Metrorail central line would be fully up and running soon.
The MEC said that he had a fruitful meeting with the new leadership of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) recently about the full resumption of services on the central line.
Mackenzie said that there were indications that the railway line could be fully functional before the end of the year.
"We are trying to resolve the central line because that's an important matter for all of us, including commuters in the Western Cape. We all hope that the central line can be running by the latest in December."
Mackenzie said that his department would do everything it could to help Prasa get the central line up and running again.
This article first appeared on EWN : Commuters happy trains running between Nyanga & CT again
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
