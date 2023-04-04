'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Dion George, Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Finance Chairperson.
- Eskom has been exempted from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its Annual Financial Reports
- This follows a government gazette issued by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana on Friday
- George says that hiding fruitless financial expenditure is manipulation
On Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a notice in the government gazette that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditures in its Annual Financial Statements.
Based on the Public Finance Management Act, all state entities must provide particulars in their Annual Financial Statements and Annual Reports of any material losses.
On Monday, Eskom released a statement announcing that the 'irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenses' will now be reported in its Annual Report, as opposed to its Annual Financial Statements.
#Eskom_MediaStatement' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 3, 2023
Eskom welcomes National Treasury’s exemption on the annual reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses, and assures South Africans of its commitment to complying with applicable legislation pic.twitter.com/gUfNPGL1y4
RELATED: Eskom expenditure disclosure exemption a plot to conceal mismanagement - Saftu
George weighs in:
- Expenditure reported in the Annual Report, as opposed to the Financial Statements, will not be subjected to an audit process
- The process will typically include the declaration of irregular expenses that will be observed by the auditors and an opinion will be formed
- The Treasury's concern is that auditors will look at the massive irregular expenditure (R60 billion last year) and will come to a conclusion
- The conclusion would either be that the financials need to be disclosed or an adverse audit opinion is needed – if this is the case, rating agencies may downgrade Eskom
- The country doesn't have enough money to keep Eskom financially viable in its current form
- Criminal syndicates connected to the ANC government are operating in Eskom. This is corruption and exempting financial disclosure is a way to hide it
This is, basically, just gonna hide corruption.Dr Dion George, Federal Finance Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
This is caused by the government, and it needs to be fixed by the government or else we are gonna have a situation where the lights are gonna go off.Dr Dion George, Federal Finance Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
The default must not be to hide.Dr Dion George, Federal Finance Chairperson – Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
