April Fools' joke turns into a petition aimed at V&A Waterfront





Lester Kiewit chats to Roland Postma (Coordinator at Young Urbanists South Africa) about their safety-first approach for pedestrians and the group's call for Capetonians to sign a petition joined by Sindile Mavundla (Bicycle Mayor of Cape Town) for the V&A Waterfront to reinstate a pedestrian-first crossing.

Somewhere around September 2022, the people-first pedestrian crossing was removed on Dock Road linking Battery Park and the Waterfront without public input.

Listen to the details below.

On 1 April, Young Urbanists South Africa shared an April Fools' post to their social media platforms which indirectly aims to start a petition.

The post calls on V&A Waterfront management to reinstate a pedestrian-first crossing because of traffic and 'death-trapped robot crossings.'

The posts on social media read...

Breaking news. @VandAWaterfront has reinstated the pedestrian crossing after it found it’s rational to be flawed.



“After the crossing was removed, traffic persisted & didn’t get better. What did get worse was pedestrian access as we found the robot crossing to be a death trap”. pic.twitter.com/mh8n9Mi3vq ' Young Urbanists South Africa (@young_urbanists) April 1, 2023

🦓🦓



We wished it was true. We need more people to tell the @VandAWaterfront what mistake they have made! Please sign the petition and share. https://t.co/FyEe8M2MNZ ' Young Urbanists South Africa (@young_urbanists) April 2, 2023

On having the pedestrian crossing reinstated, Postma says...

It doesn't make any sense why they've removed it... we really want to ask David Green, the CEO of Waterfront, to reconsider the very dangerous and unpopular decision. Roland Postma, Coordinator - Young Urbanists South Africa

According to the petition, Postma is also asking V&A Waterfront management to answer three questions:

1) What study was taken to support this decision? Can the finding be made public?

2) Why wasn't the general public, especially pedestrians and active mobility users, not consulted before making this decision?

3) What led to this decision?

Postma also says that Young Urbanists South Africa aims to make areas around the CBD pedestrian friendly with more pedestrian crossings because:

• Pedestrians unlock economical opportunities for vendors

• 'South Africa has one of the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities'

• Pedestrians and car access is not balanced

If you're all for having the pedestrian crossing on Dock Road linking Battery Park and the V&A Waterfront reinstated, sign the petition here.

For more details about road safety for pedestrians, scroll up to listen to the audio.