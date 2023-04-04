Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member





Mandy Wiener interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about this and other trending world news (skip to 02:00).

Finland has become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

The application was prompted by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with which Finland shares a border

Reports say that this will complete the fastest accession process in the organisation's history

On Tuesday, Finland became the 31st member of NATO.

Nato's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Nato/Facebook

Finland's membership is one of the most important moments in the organisation's recent history.

This is due to the fact that they share a border with Russia and have decided to ditch its neutrality and join the alliance, directly in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, says Gilchrist.

He adds that Finland has been through its own wars with Russia and joining NATO is somewhat of a safety blanket.

It's quite a big deal because it is a direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

