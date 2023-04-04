



If you've been following this one... it's reported that the DNA results are in and Wendel is NOT McCann.

A private investigator who's been helping Julia Wendell (21) says...

She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian, but the test results show she is Polish. Fia Johansson, Private Investigator - Julia Wendell Case

To recap:

• British-born, Madeleine McCann (3) made headlines about 16 years ago when she disappeared while on holiday with her mom and dad (Kate and Gerry McCann) in Portugal on 3 May 2007

• The investigation into her disappearance has been ongoing ever since, with multiple speculations surfacing too

• Most recently, on 15 February, a woman named, Julia Wendell (21) claimed to be Madeleine in a series of posts on Instagram, which have since been removed

• Wendell's posts compared what she believed to be 'identical' physical features with **Madeleine**and revealed her background history, which included claims that her parents had no birth photos of her

• McCann's parents agreed to a DNA test - after weeks of waiting, the results revealed that Wendell's not related to the McCann's

Wendell also recently appeared on the Dr Phil show to discuss her beliefs that she could have been Madeleine.

Watch the exclusive interview below.

And that's the latest update - hopefully Wendell finds peace with this outcome.

This article first appeared on KFM : Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results