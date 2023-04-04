[WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How do you share a bill in a restaurant with your besties?
Well, this group of friends share a funny and interesting way to decide who pays the bill.
In the video, they asked a waitress to choose a phone from a tray and the owner would be responsible for paying the bill.
Watch the video below:
@1bigfeli7 @Alegra @Miss official to the world ❤️ @Valnaj Sly #forgoupage ♬ original sound - 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕝🖤.𝕆𝕡𝕖📿
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_129611413_close-up-african-american-waiter-hands-with-notebook-taking-customer-order-in-cafe-or-restaurant-cof.html?vti=nnrulgtkia13cpjd2q-1-11
More from Local
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long weekend.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
Trafalgar High School, the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country has received the recognition it deserves.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More