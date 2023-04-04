Streaming issues? Report here
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!

4 April 2023 11:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Artist
Artists

A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

  • The family had the painting since 1900

  • They reportedly believed it was a copy

  • It was painted by Pieter Brueghel the Younger

This family had owned this painting since 1900 and had it hanging behind a door in a dim lit room.

When an art appraiser was in their home, he noticed the painting and found out it was from the 17th century and painted by Pieter Brueghel the Younger.

His father, Pieter Brueghel, was a very famous northern renaissance Flemish artist.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The family had reportedly believed that this painting was a copy of 'The Village Lawyer' by Brueghel the Younger, but it turned out to be a genuine work of art.

The painting turned out to be extremely valuable and was sold for $845 000, roughly R15 million.

FILE: 'Village Lawyer' by Pieter Breughel the Younger. Picture: Wikimedia commons/Web Gallery of Art
FILE: 'Village Lawyer' by Pieter Breughel the Younger. Picture: Wikimedia commons/Web Gallery of Art

I often talk about these stories because they make us dream that we are going to find this incredibly valuable painting on one of our walls.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more. Topic starts at 03:16.




