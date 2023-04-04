Safety first! Public urged to brush up on safety dos and don’ts when using gas





As more people explore alternative heating and cooking sources to mitigate the impact of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service is urging the public to brush up on safety dos and don’ts, particularly concerning gas installations.

The City's Community Fire Safety by-law provides guidance on a number of aspects related to fire safety in buildings as well as gas installations and the storage of flammable substances.

The fire and rescue service has a dedicated fire and life safety section tasked with general fire safety education and awareness, as well as inspections to ensure adherence to the by-laws and other applicable legislation.

Fire and life safety officers conduct inspections of premises where gas installations require a Flammable Substance Certificate (FSC) – typically gas in excess of 100 kilograms, flammable materials in excess of 200 litres or where a gas plan has been submitted for approval.

There are very clear rules on the placement of gas tanks and how much gas should be kept on a property at any given time. Even if you're using a small gas appliance, the safe use and storage is incredibly important. JP Smith, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security

f8studio/123rf

While our focus is on the bigger installations, it is very important that households too are aware of the requirements and safety guidelines for the use of gas in the home. Should you want to install a gas stove, for example, it's important to use a properly accredited installer. JP Smith, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security

In households, indoor gas bottle installations are limited to 9 kilograms in a flat and 19 kilograms in a house.

The gas tank should never be located below ground level, or above/on top of any appliance used for cooking or heating

Tanks should be located at least 300mm from a gas stove unless protected in an appropriate manner, and must be in a location with adequate floor level ventilation to the outside.

...let's not forget other flammable liquids like paraffin and diesel, particularly as we're seeing an increase in the use of generators. Anything more than 200 litres in storage on a premises requires a flammable substance certificate, and therefore, an inspection by our Fire and Rescue Service. JP Smith, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security

Members of the public who have concerns about a shop or neighbour's flammable materials installation or any other potential fire hazard can report the matter to their nearest fire station or log a complaint using the city's contact channels.

In the event of an emergency, please call the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.