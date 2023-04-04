



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

An American snowboarder almost died after submerging himself under snow at Mount Baker.

A Good Samaritan, who was skiing with three other friends, rescued him by digging him out of the snow.

Watch the full video below:

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Mount Baker snowboarder rescued after trapped under snow