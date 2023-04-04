The Midday Report Express: G4S a no-show at Parliament





Leading the charge on The Midday Report today was a parliamentary briefing on the escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre. The Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Correctional Services had invited G4S, the Department of Correctional Services, the South African Police, and the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services to provide updates on the situation.

Curtailing the whole briefing was the absence G4S, the company in charge of the management of the Mangaung prison where Bester was serving his life sentence. G4S' non-appearance generated extreme ire from the committee for not showing up.

EWN's Babalo Ndezne speaks to Jane Dutton, who is subbing for Mandy Wiener today, about the fallout of the briefing.

Committee members opted not to proceed any further without G4S. They say G4S is culprit number one and should be the first one to give any information to the committee, before the department or the ministry. Babalo Ndezne, Parliament EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

EFF leads protest against Uganda’s LGBTQIA+ discriminatory bill, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Update on former US President Donald Trump's indictment.

