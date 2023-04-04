The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
Clarence Ford speaks with Helen Zille, DA Federal Council chairperson
-
Zille believes that the DA and EFF will be the dominant political choices in South Africa in the future
-
She says the ANC will eventually disintegrate
-
She believes it is possible that the ANC will not get a 50% majority next year
Zille believes that it very possible that 2024 will be a watershed election and the African National Congress (ANC) could be pushed under 50% of the vote.
She adds, based on the trends she's seen, the future of South Africa will see contestation between the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the long term.
The ANC is obviously still very powerful and still very much with us, but it is so internally divided that it is going to have to disintegrate as it has already been doing in bits and pieces for twenty years.Helen Zille, Chairperson- DA Federal Council
She says if the ANC does disintegrate the two choices for South Africans to vote for will be the DA and the EFF, which have completely opposite visions.
Zille argues that if the ANC does lose majority, a government with a DA majority will be better for all, especially the poor and unemployed.
If the DA, has an overall majority, you know they won’t steal the money. You know that when corruption arises it will be dealt with very swiftly. You know that people will be appointed who can do the job and actually deliver on their public, especially to the poor.Helen Zille, Chairperson- DA Federal Council
She says that the DA policies would also be the best to promote job creation and says the quarterly labour force survey statistics released at the end of last year show evidence of this.
Zille says that according to the survey 169 000 new jobs were created at the end of last year, of which 167 000 were created in the Western Cape.
That has to tell you that where the DA governs, life gets better for all, especially people who have no jobs.Helen Zille, Chairperson- DA Federal Council
Listen to the interview above for more.
