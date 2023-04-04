106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover
At 106 years old, indigenous tattooist, Apo Whang-Od, is the oldest person to ever appear on the cover of Vogue.
The tattoo artist is the cover star of Vogue Philippine’s April edition, which speaks about keeping the art of batok (indigenous tattooing) alive.art form of batok (indigenous tattoos) alive.
Apo Maria “Whang-Od” Oggay symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit.' Vogue Philippines (@vogueph) March 30, 2023
Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe signifying strength, bravery & beauty on the skin.
Read more on https://t.co/2F1mJ5iQWG. pic.twitter.com/urVcA3g2Ek
Batok is a thousand-year-old tradition that involves tapping the tattoo into the skin by hand, using a thorn (attached to a bamboo stick).
The thorn is dipped in soot and natural dye.
She learned the art of batok at the age of 16 when she began mentoring under her father.
Born in 1917 and aged 106, the worlds oldest Vogue Cover Star, Apo Whang-Od has been a tattoo artist for a staggering 90 years since 1933. ✨🖌️' Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 3, 2023
She credits her secrets to a long life:
1) Mostly Organic Diet 🌱
2) Fresh Air & Water 💦
3) No smoking or alcohol 🚭
4) Natural &… pic.twitter.com/91IqNTwkKJ
Whang-Od travelled to far and neighbouring villages in the Philippines to imprint sacred symbols on individuals.
“Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe – signifying strength, bravery and beauty – on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan,” Vogue Philippines wrote on its Instagram page.
This article first appeared on 947 : 106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ink_road_(Apo_Whang-od)_20.jpg
