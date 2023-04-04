John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned
Everyday at about 9.35am, Barbara Friedman, from Barbs Wire, chats to Clarence Ford about the trending topics of the day.
Today's trending topic? John Travolta's white suit from his iconic film, Saturday Night Fever (1977) is up for auction as part of the 'Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary' sale organised by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in California between 22 to 23 April.
Listen to Friedman's report below.
Friedman says that the suit's reported to be a piece of pop culture history and...
One of the most famous, iconic suits of film history.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
If you're struggling to picture the scene and the dance drama, Travolta plays Tony Manero - a young Italian-American from Brooklyn who tries to escape the realities of his life by dominating the dance floor at a local disco.
The hit movie helped popularise disco music around the world and Travolta received a 'Best Actor' Oscar nomination for his groovy performance.
Still struggling to picture it? Maybe the video below will help...
Friedman also says that the suit is expected to sell for about two hundred thousand Dollars because:
• It features in the movie's famous dance competition scene and is one of only two used during the production of the film
• The jacket features exaggerated peak lapels with pick stitching and two oversized pockets
• It's a statement and quintessential 70s ensemble
Here's to the iconic statement suit that's staying alive through the ages... see what we did there?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John.Travolta.2006.Reno.Air.CUT.png
