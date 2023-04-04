Could under-utilised military land be used to reduce Cape Town’s housing crisis?
Clarence Ford speaks with Anneline Turpin, attorney in the Legal Resource Centre's land programme
Turpin says the call for the use of this land is not new
She says they were engaging with the previous Minister of Public Works
Turpin says that the call for the release of under-utilised vacant military land, such as Ysterplaat, Wingfield and Youngsfield, is not a new campaign.
She says this land would be used for social housing and mixed-use housing, to provide space for both low and middle income earners.
We do try to cater for the missing middle and the low-income earners.Anneline Turpin, Attorney - Legal Resource Centre
She says they were engaging with the previous Minister of Public Works, Patricia de Lille earlier this year.
Through this engagement Turpin says they received some feedback saying the department of defence feels they need to use these sites in its entirety.
We cannot understand why the department feels they need four military sites withing 10km of the city center.Anneline Turpin, Attorney - Legal Resource Centre
She adds that the previous minister had suggested an alternative site in Saldanha to the Department of Defence, but as there has been a cabinet reshuffle, they are trying to pick up and engage with the new minister.
