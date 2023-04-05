Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track. 5 April 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our society 5 April 2023 1:59 PM
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March. 5 April 2023 12:38 PM
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis. 5 April 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home

5 April 2023 8:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Sharks
Two Oceans Aquarium

As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.

The sharks you see at Two Oceans Aquarium are cool to look at but they're there for a purpose.

Two Oceans Aquarium works hard to preserve ocean life to ensure that animals sucah as sharks aren't perceived as scary through a 'catch and release' conservation programme.

Catch and release is a central component of the ragged-tooth shark conservation programme at the Two Oceans Aquarium. The reason for including them in our exhibits is for them to be ambassador species for sharks, educating our visitors on the wonder of what is under the ocean. The message these sharks deliver is not to be scared of them, but rather to be in awe and wonder at these complex animals.

Dr. Ilse Jenkinson, Vet - Two Oceans Aquarium

A case in point is the recent release of Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark, off Struisbaai on 29 March.

We're happy to report that Dané was accompanied at every stage of her journey by six aquarium curatorial staff members to ensure a calm and safe return to her ocean home by monitoring blood levels along the way.

Of course, there was much excitement among the Struisbaai community who gathered to watch Dané’s return to the open ocean.

One of the curatorial staff members at the scene reports that Dané 'swam with purpose' into her new home.

Today we had the privilege of returning one of our largest ragged-tooth sharks to the big blue. Dané spent five years with us. During her time at the Aquarium, she was a true ambassador for her species, and educated thousands of visitors, highlighting the importance sharks play in the marine environment.

Paul van Nimwegen, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

The aquarium's Head of Research also explains that Struisbaai is the perfect area to release her.

The aquarium tends to release ragged-tooth sharks in this area as there is an existing population that migrates along the Agulhas ridge off the coast of Struisbaai towards the warmer waters of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Dr. Nathalie Viljoen, Head of Research - Two Oceans Aquarium

To recap, Dane's journey back into her ocean home included:

• **Dané was collected off Seavale near East London in 2017 by Mr Dedericks - a local angler who named the rescue after his wife (cute)**

• Dané's home was the 'Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Exhibit' at the Two Oceans Aquarium

• Upon her arrival, the ragged-tooth shark weighed 69.4kg with a length of 251cm and grew into a large sexually matured adult weighing 202kg and measuring 275cm in length upon her departure and release into the ocean

• Dané was tagged to track her movements as she moves along the coast 'to gain scientific information'

• Tagging also helps raise awareness about their plight in an ocean under threat by human impact

So, the next time you go to the aquarium or see sharks in the ocean, remember there's nothing to be scared of.

Friends Not Food GIFfrom Finding Nemo GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home




5 April 2023 8:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Sharks
Two Oceans Aquarium

