Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
The sharks you see at Two Oceans Aquarium are cool to look at but they're there for a purpose.
Two Oceans Aquarium works hard to preserve ocean life to ensure that animals sucah as sharks aren't perceived as scary through a 'catch and release' conservation programme.
Catch and release is a central component of the ragged-tooth shark conservation programme at the Two Oceans Aquarium. The reason for including them in our exhibits is for them to be ambassador species for sharks, educating our visitors on the wonder of what is under the ocean. The message these sharks deliver is not to be scared of them, but rather to be in awe and wonder at these complex animals.Dr. Ilse Jenkinson, Vet - Two Oceans Aquarium
A case in point is the recent release of Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark, off Struisbaai on 29 March.
We're happy to report that Dané was accompanied at every stage of her journey by six aquarium curatorial staff members to ensure a calm and safe return to her ocean home by monitoring blood levels along the way.
Of course, there was much excitement among the Struisbaai community who gathered to watch Dané’s return to the open ocean.
One of the curatorial staff members at the scene reports that Dané 'swam with purpose' into her new home.
Today we had the privilege of returning one of our largest ragged-tooth sharks to the big blue. Dané spent five years with us. During her time at the Aquarium, she was a true ambassador for her species, and educated thousands of visitors, highlighting the importance sharks play in the marine environment.Paul van Nimwegen, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium
The aquarium's Head of Research also explains that Struisbaai is the perfect area to release her.
The aquarium tends to release ragged-tooth sharks in this area as there is an existing population that migrates along the Agulhas ridge off the coast of Struisbaai towards the warmer waters of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Dr. Nathalie Viljoen, Head of Research - Two Oceans Aquarium
To recap, Dane's journey back into her ocean home included:
• **Dané was collected off Seavale near East London in 2017 by Mr Dedericks - a local angler who named the rescue after his wife (cute)**
• Dané's home was the 'Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Exhibit' at the Two Oceans Aquarium
• Upon her arrival, the ragged-tooth shark weighed 69.4kg with a length of 251cm and grew into a large sexually matured adult weighing 202kg and measuring 275cm in length upon her departure and release into the ocean
• Dané was tagged to track her movements as she moves along the coast 'to gain scientific information'
• Tagging also helps raise awareness about their plight in an ocean under threat by human impact
So, the next time you go to the aquarium or see sharks in the ocean, remember there's nothing to be scared of.
This article first appeared on KFM : Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Two_Oceans_Aquarium_July_2018_07.jpg
