How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Every week The Money Show reviews a new or trending business book.
This week Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sung Yoon, former President and CEO of Samsung Africa.
Yoon is the author of the newly-published book "The Samsung Man’s Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough".
Yoon worked for the multi-national electronics corporation for 32 years, starting out in South Korea and then spending 16 years in the US and four years in South Africa.
The seasoned executive was appointed to the board of Telkom in May 2022.
The title says 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success' but the real story is the Samsung man's path to overcome all difficult challenges, and failure. That's my story.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
I started my job at Samsung in 1989 - from that time to middle 2005/2006 it was difficult to see Samsung TVs in the retail stores... The Samsung brand was mediocre, and people didn't know where Samsumg TVs came from.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
Until 2005, I can tell you we were almost a non-brand. People didn't know us.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
The journey in the book is from being such a mediocre brand to being a global brand, which is a phenomenal project.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
Samsung looked at customization based on what consumers really need. Sometimes it's a very subtle difference... There's a different taste from South Africans... and we got more recognition from them. Many other brands are using the same approach.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
There was a lot of frustration and failure... but the story is, never give up... overcome. That type of story which we need at this point when the global economy is down, when South Africa and a lot of other countries have challenges.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
It's a time to think about how we can fix it versus 'oh, such unexpected difficulties, difficult to overcome'... Stop thinking that type of thing, and think how we can fix it.Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson will be in discussion with Sung Yoon at Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront from 6 pm on Wednesday.
Description of "The Samsung Man’s Path to Success" on NB Publishers:
As Samsung Africa’s former President and CEO, Sung Yoon was a first-hand witness to the company’s journey to becoming a global brand.
Despite challenges, he turned Samsung’s Africa business into a success over four years. In a career spanning more decades, he contributed in numerous capacities, heading up sales not only in Africa but in three different overseas assignments.
Yoon offers insights that shed light on the challenges of making business decisions and taking calculated risks.
