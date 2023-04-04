Streaming issues? Report here
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal

4 April 2023 10:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Wealth management
Fani Titi

The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director at Investec.

- The Investec Group has announced a merger of its UK wealth and investment business with the Rathbones Group

- It says the deal will create the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager

The Investec Group has announced a a deal combining its UK wealth and investment business with the Rathbones Group.

The deal is valued at close to R19 billion (£839 million).

It says in a statement that the merger of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and Rathbones wlll create the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager.

"The Enlarged Rathbones Group will create the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager with approximately £100 billion in funds under management and administration, delivering the scale that will underpin future growth."

Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook
Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director at Investec.

Samujh notes that the merger came about in an active consolidating market and brings together businesses that share a common heritage.

The UK wealth market has been consolidating over the years... and really building businesses of scale. We, for example, consolidated with Rensburg back in 2005... and as times move on we've got to have quite a significant investment in technology, ensuring your best of market in terms of approach to clients.

Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director - Investec

On completion, Investec Group will own 41.25% of the economic interest in the Enlarged Rathbones Group’s share capital.

That stake will have a voting right of 29.9% and that's really to ensure that the business remains an independent listed wealth business in the UK market, which really brings a great value point to both shareholders as well as our various client bases.

Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director - Investec

Investec will receive shares for the business that we contribute into Rathbones... leaving us as the most significant shareholder in the overall structure.

Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director - Investec

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview




