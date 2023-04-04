Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Motlatsi Komote, legal researcher at Corruption Watch.
- More than 2 000 reports of corruption were received by Corruption Watch in 2022
- When it comes to local government, the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain the focal point of corruption in the country according to CW's report
Corruption Watch (CW) has released its annual report for 2022 titled "Accelerating Justice".
In 2022, the organisation collected 2 168 reports of corruption.
Almost a quarter of these relate to issues of graft in the mining sector, but that is owing to a CW project targeting mining communities in the Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.
The civil society organisation notes that its 11th report comes out at one of the lowest points in our democratic history "where the consequences of years of graft and corruption have left a visible mark on towns and cities across the length and breadth of the country".
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse the situation is almost non-existent says CW. This is amidst a failing power utility, crumbling infrastructure, and lack of health, education, policing, and most essential services.
The organisation defines corruption as the abuse of entrusted power or resources, by anyone, for private gain.
The most reported types of corruption include mismanagement of funds and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, counting for 25%.
When it comes to local government, the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain the focal point of corruption in the country according to CW's report.
The three collectively accounted for 58% of incidents reported in relation to local authorities.
The provinces with the most reported alleged incidents of corruption were Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
Most of the corruption complaints that we found were actually at local government level, with the cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni leading with more than 50% of corruption that was reported.Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch
Gauteng had the highest level of corruption in terms of policing in particular, and in terms of business corruption... 54% of the complaints around business-related corruption and 54% around policing and also on basic education, so we can see that Gauteng seemed to be a hotspot.Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch
Bad policing represented the second most frequent reported focus area, accounting for about 11% of allegations of corruption.
Who do citizens run to if they can't trust law enforcement?
What is really important to note is that currently we're seeing this is a very strenuous environment for whistleblowers who actually run to Corruption Watch and other agencies...The environment has become so volatile that it's quite dangerous to be a whistleblower at this stage.Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch
As Corruption Watch we've really tried to advocate, for example, for the incentivization of whistleblowers... and where possible, provide support to them through advocating for legislative reform... just noting the fact that there are some gaps in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act for example... that SHOULD be protecting whistleblowers.Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch
Commenting on the drop in the number of corruption complaints compared to 2021 (3 248), Komote says they are potentially seeing whistleblower fatigue in terms of there being no significant consequences for those implicated once the whistle _has _been blown.
That could be seen as a potential deterrent for people coming forward and reporting any incidences of corruption... but we do find these figures fluctuate from year to year.Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch
She notes that a lot of CW's focus has been around corruption in the public sector, but that they do advocate for transparency in the private sector as well.
"Part of advocating for this as well is ensuring that criminal justice agencies are quite active in following up on, for instance, some of the recommendations of the Zondo Commission, and any whistleblowing."
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/albund/albund1310/albund131000116/23326309-a-group-of-glossy-multicolored-hands-reaching-and-grapping-at-a-wad-of-one-hundred-rand-bank-notes.jpg
