Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Corruption Watch
The Money Show
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
Graft
Anti corruption
alleged corruption

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Motlatsi Komote, legal researcher at Corruption Watch.

  • More than 2 000 reports of corruption were received by Corruption Watch in 2022
  • When it comes to local government, the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain the focal point of corruption in the country according to CW's report

Corruption Watch (CW) has released its annual report for 2022 titled "Accelerating Justice".

In 2022, the organisation collected 2 168 reports of corruption.

Almost a quarter of these relate to issues of graft in the mining sector, but that is owing to a CW project targeting mining communities in the Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

@ albund/123rf.com
@ albund/123rf.com

The civil society organisation notes that its 11th report comes out at one of the lowest points in our democratic history "where the consequences of years of graft and corruption have left a visible mark on towns and cities across the length and breadth of the country".

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse the situation is almost non-existent says CW. This is amidst a failing power utility, crumbling infrastructure, and lack of health, education, policing, and most essential services.

The organisation defines corruption as the abuse of entrusted power or resources, by anyone, for private gain.

The most reported types of corruption include mismanagement of funds and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, counting for 25%.

When it comes to local government, the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain the focal point of corruption in the country according to CW's report.

The three collectively accounted for 58% of incidents reported in relation to local authorities.

The provinces with the most reported alleged incidents of corruption were Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

Most of the corruption complaints that we found were actually at local government level, with the cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni leading with more than 50% of corruption that was reported.

Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch

Gauteng had the highest level of corruption in terms of policing in particular, and in terms of business corruption... 54% of the complaints around business-related corruption and 54% around policing and also on basic education, so we can see that Gauteng seemed to be a hotspot.

Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch

Bad policing represented the second most frequent reported focus area, accounting for about 11% of allegations of corruption.

Who do citizens run to if they can't trust law enforcement?

What is really important to note is that currently we're seeing this is a very strenuous environment for whistleblowers who actually run to Corruption Watch and other agencies...The environment has become so volatile that it's quite dangerous to be a whistleblower at this stage.

Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch

As Corruption Watch we've really tried to advocate, for example, for the incentivization of whistleblowers... and where possible, provide support to them through advocating for legislative reform... just noting the fact that there are some gaps in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act for example... that SHOULD be protecting whistleblowers.

Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch

Commenting on the drop in the number of corruption complaints compared to 2021 (3 248), Komote says they are potentially seeing whistleblower fatigue in terms of there being no significant consequences for those implicated once the whistle _has _been blown.

That could be seen as a potential deterrent for people coming forward and reporting any incidences of corruption... but we do find these figures fluctuate from year to year.

Motlatsi Komote, Corruption Watch

She notes that a lot of CW's focus has been around corruption in the public sector, but that they do advocate for transparency in the private sector as well.

"Part of advocating for this as well is ensuring that criminal justice agencies are quite active in following up on, for instance, some of the recommendations of the Zondo Commission, and any whistleblowing."

Scroll up to listen to the interview




Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal

4 April 2023 10:32 PM

The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes

4 April 2023 2:51 PM

According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

4 April 2023 11:10 AM

With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

Dawie Roodt. Economist Credit: Supplied

Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist

3 April 2023 8:30 PM

Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts

3 April 2023 8:01 PM

The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year.

The South African Reserve Bank. Picture: Supplied.

South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body

3 April 2023 7:46 PM

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

© jarretera/123rf.com

SARS collects over R2 trillion in tax revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year

3 April 2023 7:31 PM

The 2023 gross amount represents an increase of 9.7% over the 2022 collection of R1884.9bn.

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Nantilus

French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

4 April 2023 1:06 PM

Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Flag of Finland. Picture: Wikipedia.

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

4 April 2023 10:33 AM

International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader

3 April 2023 4:36 PM

All the news you need to know.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

3 April 2023 11:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.

Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen

3 April 2023 9:00 AM

Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC

2 April 2023 1:05 PM

Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes

4 April 2023 2:51 PM

According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Could under-utilised military land be used to reduce Cape Town’s housing crisis?

4 April 2023 2:20 PM

There is untapped military land in Cape Town, which some organisations are wanting to use for social housing.

azalia/123rf

Safety first! Public urged to brush up on safety dos and don’ts when using gas

4 April 2023 1:36 PM

The City of Cape Town's Community Fire Safety by-law provides guidance on a number of aspects related to fire safety in buildings as well as gas installations and the storage of flammable substances.

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill

4 April 2023 11:35 AM

This method of sharing a restaurant bill might be your favourite.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

Early morning commuters said that they were happy that the Metrorail train service between Nyanga and Cape Town was back in service again. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Commuters happy trains running between Nyanga & CT again

4 April 2023 7:46 AM

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga officially opened the train service between Nyanga and Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane appearing before the Section 194 Inquiry Committee on 29 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Mkhwebane suggests Parly foots legal bill after team pulls out over non-payment

4 April 2023 6:49 AM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was no longer giving instructions to her legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, due to non-payment by the office of the Public Protector.

