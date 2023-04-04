Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Chris Bosch, CEO of Rural Maintenance.
- A small Free State town is taking on Eskom in a bid to keep their own system of rotational loadshedding largely using solar power from IPPs
- Privately owned utility business Rural Maintenance has been managing Frankfort's electricity distribution supply for more than ten years
- At the end of 2022 the company implemented a customised loadshedding schedule according to the needs of the community and Eskom doesn't like it
An urgent application's been launched to stop Eskom from taking control of the loadshedding schedule in a Free State town.
Privately owned utility business Rural Maintenance has been managing Frankfort's electricity distribution supply for more than ten years after being contracted by the Mafube Local Municipality.
Solar power is supplied by four "sun farms" in the area.
At the end of 2022 a customised loadshedding schedule was implemented in consultation with the community and Eskom objects, explains Rural Maintenance CEO Chris Bosch.
Rural Maintenance puts the power back into the hands of individuals, businesses and municipalities, by securing affordable and reliable electricity for communities throughout South Africa.Rural Maintenance
The company lodged the urgent application in the High Court in Johannesburg to maintain the status quo until the dispute has been settled by electricity regulator Nersa, reports MyBroadband.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Bosch on The Money Show.
The first couple of years were obviously difficult because it's a private entity that's providing the services... but I think by now, 11-12 years later, the community members have seen that the lights remain on. Whether you're a small or a large power user services are being delivered; you don't have to bribe any of the staff for it...Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
Bosch says things changed at the end of 2022, when they were "caught out" by the extreme lack of generation capacity from Eskom.
Among the initiatives Rural Maintenance implemented was to customise the loadshedding schedule according to the community's needs.
We told them we heard, for instance, that the large power users wanted only one outage per day but a veryChris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
long outage... (for example nine hours at Stage 6) so the smaller guys would have a very short outage.
There are 4 760 odd residents and businesses and large power users in Frankfort, so its a relatively small, diverse community. It was ideal ground for us to approach Eskom and say, let's do a pilot project.. and see how can we actually reduce the the negative effects of loadshedding on the local community.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
The relationship with Eskom was strained from the start Bosch says, "because when you do new things they always come with new challenges".
The solar power goes onto the municipal grid and when the sun's shining and we're generating a lot of electricity - more than the electricity we have to switch off due to loadshedding, then we don't switch off for loadshedding.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
We typically would put three megawatts on the grid and we have to switch off one. Why, if we're generating three and we have to switch off one, why would we switch off the one? That benefit should go through to the community members.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
If it's evening time and it's been cloudy or rainy, then loadshedding continues as per the standard schedule to maintain the integrity of the national grid, he notes.
Part of Eskom's problem Bosch agrees, is that Frankfort's system is costing it revenue.
Another issue for the power utility he believes is that other communities will see how this town is making it work and the floodgates for applications would open.
All the other communities that want to put generation capacity on the grid would expect the same assistance from Eskom.... It's not an excuse.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
It would be critical to get a judgment in our favour tomorrow, but that's not the purpose of the exercise... We see it in our community, people are really tired of Eskom not being able to supply electricity but then creating all sorts of obstacles when other people make their own plans.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
The idea of the court case... It's everybody. South Africa, we need to get on the bandwagon, we need to come up with our own solutions, and we need to hold government to account so that we can get it done.Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/smallcreativeunit/smallcreativeunit1905/smallcreativeunit190500408/123226472-solar-panels-in-aerial-view.jpg
More from Business
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes
According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist
Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts
The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year.Read More
South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.Read More
More from Local
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes
According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.Read More
Could under-utilised military land be used to reduce Cape Town’s housing crisis?
There is untapped military land in Cape Town, which some organisations are wanting to use for social housing.Read More
Safety first! Public urged to brush up on safety dos and don’ts when using gas
The City of Cape Town's Community Fire Safety by-law provides guidance on a number of aspects related to fire safety in buildings as well as gas installations and the storage of flammable substances.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
[WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill
This method of sharing a restaurant bill might be your favourite.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
Commuters happy trains running between Nyanga & CT again
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga officially opened the train service between Nyanga and Cape Town on Tuesday morning.Read More
More from Politics
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC
Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.Read More