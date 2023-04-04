Should employees be entitled to menstrual leave for severe period symptoms?
Wasanga Mehana speaks with Leila Moosa, senior associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
-
Menstrual leave would entitle people who menstruate to take time off work if they are struggling with symptoms
-
Moosa says there are currently no plans to introduce this in South Africa yet
Spain has become the first European country to entitle workers to take paid menstrual leave.
This means that workplaces would allow workers to take absence from work as a result of their menstrual symptoms or pain.
Moosa says that seeing these policies being implemented in other parts of the world shows that the importance of inclusion and equity in the workplace is being recognised.
She says that while there are no imminent plans or discussions in place to include this into South African law, but activist groups in civil society are moving towards these discussions.
It is definitely around and people are talking about it, but in terms of the formal process, there is nothing in play yet.Leila Moosa, Senior Associate - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If menstrual leave was introduced in South Africa, Moosa says it could either work like sick leave, as a paid type of leave, or more like maternity leave, where it would be a basic condition of employment that is unpaid by the employer.
Listen to the interview above for more.
