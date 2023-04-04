Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
John Perlman speaks with Anna Bouchier, director of APOPO Swiss Foundation
-
Rats are highly intelligent and can be trained to do different tasks
-
They are being trained to detect landmines and tuberculosis
Rats do not have the best reputation around the world as many people associate them with stealing food, biting and diseases.
However, Bouchier says that rats are actually highly intelligent and can even be trained for humanitarian purposes.
They have an amazing sense of smell and that is how we train then to detect landmines and detect tuberculosis.Anna Bouchier, Director - APOPO Swiss Foundation
At APOPO they specifically breed and train southern giant pouched rats to utilise their incredible nose.
Bouchier says that while there is likely a genetic component to the rats being able to complete their tasks, very few rats fail their training so there is likely also a predisposition to being smart and easy to train.
They are quite amazing when you think about it, so they do not deserve this bad rap.Anna Bouchier, Director - APOPO Swiss Foundation
Samuel checks out his reflection as he searches for #tuberculosis (TB) in human sputum samples made safe by heat. He screens 100 samples in under 20 minutes, finding cases of TB that partner clinics missed. APOPO confirms all rat findings in the lab before notifying the clinics. pic.twitter.com/SVaP2uP7xZ' APOPO (@herorats) March 30, 2023
In addition to being intelligent, she says the rats are also very social and become attached to their trainer.
There is a sense of belonging, even though it is not a typical pet-human attachment you would see in dogs for example.Anna Bouchier, Director - APOPO Swiss Foundation
When the rats are working they are kept on a long leash, but Bouchier says that even when they are off leash the rats will follow their trainer and seem to associate them with home.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
