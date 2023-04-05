Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews





John Maytham speaks with Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor of Cape Town

This land will likely be turned into a sports complex

Andrews says they had a pre-engagement with key stakeholders

There was a plan to develop the land in 2015 but it came to a halt largely due to budget constraints.

On 22 March, the process began again, with key stakeholders 'pre-engaging' about the intention to develop this site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

At least we are moving now into the implementation phase where we are able to develop that particular site. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - Cape Town

The City will do environmental and heritage impact studies once it has a final vision for the site.

We are not there yet but we will take all of that into consideration. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - Cape Town

City of Cape Town logo. Picture: Twitter

Andrews says that the discussions they have had around this 4,4-hectare parcel of land were just a pre-discussion and details about the official participatory process have yet to be announced.

He adds that the Bo-Kaap constituents are in favour of the proposal.

Listen to the interview above for more.