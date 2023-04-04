'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt





Kaitlin Hunt, daughter of Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt, says she is determined to make a name for herself in football.

Hunt is looking to follow in her father’s footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D License.

Speaking on #MSW, Hunt said that she will go wherever football takes her.

At the moment I am not limiting myself and I am open to coaching anyone in any division really. There is a lot of emphasis on women’s football at the moment so if I did have to lean one way over the other I would probably want to coach women and develop the game there because it is such a growing segment of football. Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach

It is a bit scary because in South Africa are not really given time at clubs but as a coach you need to understand yourself and be confident in your style of play and how you want to do things. Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach

When asked who she wants to model her coaching style after, its no surprise that Hunt mentioned her four-time league champion father.

My dad has a certain style of play and he knows who he wants for that style. He knows his philosophy and he sticks to it. He backs himself even when things get hard and results aren’t there but if the players are backing you and your ideas then you are doing something right. Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach

I try tap into his knowledge a lot as I am just starting as a coach but I am trying to find my own way and do my own thing. Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach

Hunt also touched on her father’s time at Kazier Chiefs and admits that they still don’t know what went wrong.

It was a hard time and there was a lot of uncertainty. It was a big club and we all wanted it for him, but to this day we still don’t know what went wrong at Chiefs. All I know is that he is a good coach. Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach

Watch below for the full interview with Kaitlin Hunt:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt