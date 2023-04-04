'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
Kaitlin Hunt, daughter of Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt, says she is determined to make a name for herself in football.
Hunt is looking to follow in her father’s footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D License.
Speaking on #MSW, Hunt said that she will go wherever football takes her.
At the moment I am not limiting myself and I am open to coaching anyone in any division really. There is a lot of emphasis on women’s football at the moment so if I did have to lean one way over the other I would probably want to coach women and develop the game there because it is such a growing segment of football.Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach
It is a bit scary because in South Africa are not really given time at clubs but as a coach you need to understand yourself and be confident in your style of play and how you want to do things.Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach
When asked who she wants to model her coaching style after, its no surprise that Hunt mentioned her four-time league champion father.
My dad has a certain style of play and he knows who he wants for that style. He knows his philosophy and he sticks to it. He backs himself even when things get hard and results aren’t there but if the players are backing you and your ideas then you are doing something right.Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach
I try tap into his knowledge a lot as I am just starting as a coach but I am trying to find my own way and do my own thing.Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach
Hunt also touched on her father’s time at Kazier Chiefs and admits that they still don’t know what went wrong.
It was a hard time and there was a lot of uncertainty. It was a big club and we all wanted it for him, but to this day we still don’t know what went wrong at Chiefs. All I know is that he is a good coach.Kaitlin Hunt, Biokineticist and Football coach
Watch below for the full interview with Kaitlin Hunt:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
More from Sport
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.Read More
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More
How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche
‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.Read More