Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues
JOHANNESBURG - Police have declined to give more details after investigators swooped on the luxury home where convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, and his partner, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were believed to have been hiding in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
However, Eyewitness News could see evidence being removed from the property.
The couple are believed to have fled from the house a number of weeks ago.
MPs outraged after G4S no-show for meeting on Thabo Bester escape Thabo Bester escape an 'embarrassing situation', says govt
Bester escaped from the Mangaung correctional facility last year after staging his death in a fire in his cell.
The so-called Facebook Rapist had been serving life in prison after also being convicted of murder.
Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the property while hauling out large plastic bags, filled with evidence, and loading them into state vehicles.
Police have raided the R12mil mansion in #HydePark, where convicted murder and rapist #ThaboBester and doctor #NandiphaMagudumana are believed to have been hiding out.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2023
It is understood the pair had been living here before up and leaving about three weeks ago. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/zViK3aVIrQ
The question remains as to why police waited to search the luxury home, valued at R12 million, after reports surfaced almost three weeks ago that Bester had been hiding in plain site at the property and had completely cleaned it out before fleeing.
A police source told Eyewitness News that the only reason a search would be conducted now was if new information surfaced, such as if Bester had hidden items on the property.
Police, in the meantime, have remained mum on whether there had been any new developments in the case.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "As the SAPS, we are reiterating that we won't at this stage give a blow-by-blow update on the progress of investigations. We once again urge the media to give the detectives space to do their work."
Bester, who was convicted on two counts of rape in 2011, and for murder the following year, was cast into the spotlight last month after pictures surfaced of him shopping at a local grocery outlet in Sandton.
The pictures were taken in June last year, a month after the Department of Correctional Services said that Bester had died in a fire in his cell at the Mangaung correctional facility in Bloemfontein.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues
