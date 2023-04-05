[WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Meet Ruff, an eight-year-old dog who's had it rough until he was saved by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and fellow animal lover volunteers.
Ruff was left tied around a street pole in Belmont Park without any water or food.
If it wasn't for a call to one of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors, Ruff - an already emaciated dog covered in car oil with many wounds - would've died.
Inspector Jeffery Mfini immediately took Ruff to Panorama Veterinary Clinic for immediate treatment by Dr Roy Spammer.
Don't worry, despite this harrowing story, it has a happy ending!
In a collective effort from members at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and volunteers, Ruff was rehabilitated and found a home through the Cape of Good Hope SPCA adoptions programme!
Watch his full story below.
Ruff's diagnosis shows how difficult his life had been with evidence of:
• Starvation
• Muscle loss
• Extensive hair loss
• Skin picking and wounds
• Itching
• Sarcoptic mange; also known as scabies
Getting Ruff to a healthy place included lots of baths and treatment from volunteers, the SPCA Adoptions Manager, Zama Mbena, and Inspector Jeffrey Mfini.
After much treatment and rehabilitation, Ruff was recently adopted by the Raven family who shows him nothing but love - what a happy ending!
Unfortunately, Ruff's story is similar to other animals who come to the SPCA's doorstep.
It's only through your support and donations that animals like Ruff can get the rehabilitation and care they need.
Find out how you can show support, here.
Here's to Ruff and his newfound treasure family - because every tail deserves a happy ending!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Source : https://capespca.co.za/fundraising/weve-got-your-back-ruff/
