MINI and Red Bull launch first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town
- The new charging station is part of MINI's commitment to becoming an electric-only marque by the early 2030s.
MINI South Africa and Red Bull have partnered to launch the country's first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town.
The MINI-branded charging station features a standalone public solar unit located at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
The launch event took place on Saturday, 18 March 2023 and was attended by representatives from MINI South Africa, Red Bull South Africa, the V&A Waterfront, and the City of Cape Town. According to Shaun Willis, Head of MINI South Africa, the collaboration with Red Bull is a natural fit for the brand's sustainability goals. "There has always been a strong union between our brands, and this collaboration on our first solar-powered charging station is further evidence of this in South Africa," Willis said.
The charging station will be compatible with all electric vehicles and is expected to charge an EV in a shorter time than conventional charging stations.
MINI South Africa plans to introduce three new electric models, including the new MINI Cooper Electric, as part of the NEW MINI Family.
Despite the ever-looming shadow of load shedding, motor manufacturers in the country continue to embrace electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will become increasingly important as time goes on.
