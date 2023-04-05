Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM
by Amy Fraser
Coalition
Songezo Zibi

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Lester Kiewit interviews Songezo Zibi, Author and Rise Mzansi founder.

  • Over the past weekend, John Steenhuisen was re-elected as the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Leader
  • Steenhuisen says his main priority going into the 2024 election is a 'moonshot coalition'
  • This will be done with the intention of unseating the African National Congress (ANC)

On Sunday, John Steenhuisen was re-elected as the Federal Leader for the DA, the country's official opposition party.

During his speech, Steenhuisen made mention of his main priority heading into the 2024 election – a moonshot coalition.

This would be done by having political parties join forces to collectively unseat the ANC.

Zibi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the possibility of a moonshot coalition and its effectiveness.

RELATED: 'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

Zibi weighs in:

  • The problem with the idea of a coalition is, despite the fact that the parties involved have a similar attitude towards the ANC, they have different views and morals that don't necessarily align with each other
  • There are parties involved that don't want reproductive rights for women
  • There are other parties that don't support LGBTQIA+ rights
  • Other parties represent white supremacy
  • While he acknowledges that the doings of the ANC have led the country to the current state that we find ourselves in, it doesn't means that a coalition of convenience should be formed

Rise Mzansi hasn't been formally approved for a possible coalition, which Zibi is okay with, he says.

He adds that before the end of the month, Rise Mzanzi will lay out a 'compelling proposition' of how to get South Africa out of crisis and what the next 25 to 30 years in South Africa needs to look like.

We all agree, the ANC's corruption and incompetence have and are destroying the country, but that does not mean we must have coalitions of convenience.

Songezo Zibi, Author and Founder – Rise Mzansi Movement

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




