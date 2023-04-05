Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng will on Wednesday afternoon give an update on the national state of disaster over Eskom.
Nkadimeng is expected to be joined by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster, saying that government needed to do away with the red tape that made it difficult to address the energy crisis.
Wednesday's briefing comes days after government granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.
The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.
Ramokgopa is also expected to provide details on the measures his department was taking to reduce the impact of load shedding.
Minister Ramokgopa, who spent the past few weeks visiting Eskom power plants, is also expected to give an update on the performance of the electricity grid.
Last Friday, National Treasury granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.
It cited, among others, the need to have Eskom achieve clean audits as one of the reasons for the exemption.
It is anticipated that Ramokgopa will also provide further details in the exemption at the briefing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol
The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.Read More
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.Read More
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews
Cape Town City officials and Bo-Kaap residents discussed the proposed development of the Strand Street quarry last week.Read More
Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues
Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the property while hauling out large plastic bags, filled with evidence, and loading them into state vehicles.Read More