[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs chat about the event that makes pilot Rudolf Erasmus (30) a hero - landing a small plane in an emergency at Welkom Airport when a highly venomous Cape Cobra sneaked in without a boarding pass, what a rough workday!
Listen to the story below.
On Monday, 3 April, Rudolph Erasmus flew to his destination during a seemingly 'normal' workday.
In addition to flying in bad weather, reports say that the brave pilot...
Felt something move in his back. It happened to be a Cape Cobra.Brian Emmenis, Aviation Expert - Welkom
Erasmus knew it was a snake because 'two other pilots happened to see the Cape Cobra near the plane' on Sunday, 2 April in Worcester.
This pilot usually flies with a water bottle between his legs... but then... he feels this cold sensation... he thought his water bottle was leaking and then he looked down and it was the Cape Cobra wrapping himself around him.Darren Whackhead Simpson, Presenter - Kfm Mornings
Upon feeling the Cape Cobra slither around his back:
• Erasmus was forced to conduct an emergency landing at Welkom Airport
• While everyone disembarked the plane after landing, Erasmus needed to stay behind and wait for snake handler, Johan de Klerk to remove the Cape Cobra safely
• Upon De Klerk's search, there was no sign of the Cobra - no one knows where it slithered to
The pilot fraternity dubs Erasmus 'a hero' for his calm response in a terrifying and life-threatening situation...
Oh my goodness this could have been disastrous. Great airmanship indeed which saved all lives on board. Such an amazing story and great handling of the situation by the pilot. Bravo to great airmanship.Poppy Khosa, Civil Aviation Commissioner - South Africa
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43828872_cobra-attack.html?vti=o3z76jiot6skmkeuhq-1-35
