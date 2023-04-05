Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has passed away.
He was known as a driving force behind the Sharks.
He passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.
McIntosh coached the national team between 1993-1994 where he oversaw 12 Tests with a record of 4 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses, leaving his position following a 2-0 series loss to the All Blacks.
With the utmost sadness, The Sharks and KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union join the KZN and the greater South African rugby community in mourning the passing of legendary coach, Mr Ian MacIntosh. pic.twitter.com/ANLTNUID0c' The Sharks (@SharksRugby) April 5, 2023
The 84-year-old won the Currie Cup 4 times, including the Sharks first ever triumph in 1990.
It was this time in Natal during the 1980s and early 1990s which led to him affectionately being known as the “Godfather” of Sharks rugby, with the franchise naming their main entrance gate at the Kings Park Stadium after the coach.
Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese shared a message on Twitter which read: “Fewer men [have] left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives".
Ian Mcintosh has passed away, a truly sad day🙏Fewer men has left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment to the game was legendary. Mooi loop Uncle, may you rest on Peace🙏🙏🙏' Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) April 5, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
Source : AFP
