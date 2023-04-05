Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
Volkswagen South Africa announced that the second-generation Polo Vivo has sold close to 120 000 units since its launch in the local market in 2018.
The Polo Vivo, which was first introduced in South Africa in 2010, has recorded a cumulative sales figure of 313 620 units. To maintain the flagship status of the Polo Vivo model range, Volkswagen has announced that the range-topping Polo Vivo GT will be getting a fresh new look with exterior and interior updates. The unique styling and characteristics of the Polo Vivo GT have been enhanced, and it comes with silver mirror caps, GT rear decal, wheels and dash inserts, as well as GT decals on the front door.
The interior has also been given a sportier look, with cloth inserts and stitch colours changed from blue to red. The Polo Vivo GT will have new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake to tie in with the grey exterior accents. Loose lay mats will also have GT-embroidered branding.
The Polo Vivo GT will come in five exterior colours, including the new Wild Cherry Red metallic colour. It comes standard with 17-inch Mirabeau wheels, a safety package, a Lights and Vision Package, and a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim. The interior features front sports seats, aluminium-look pedals, and an ‘Anthracite’ headlining.
Other features include cruise control, a lowered suspension, and a black tailgate spoiler.
The 1.0-litre TSI 81kW engine in the Polo Vivo GT offers exciting performance with a top speed of 196 km/h, and 200Nm torque available at 2000rpm. Despite its performance, fuel consumption remains impressive, with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100 kilometres.
The refreshed Polo Vivo GT is sure to turn heads and is available at Volkswagen dealerships across South Africa for R332 800.
More from Lifestyle
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
[WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Ruff (8) was tied to a pole and left in the blazing sun. He survived because a team of animal lovers rallied to save him.Read More
MINI and Red Bull launch first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town
The charging station is at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More