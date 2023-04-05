Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.
But Godongwana and Treasury said that the withdrawal was only for now.
The minister was briefing MPs following the public outcry about the decision.
Before the withdrawal of the gazette, Godongwana said that the intention was not to hide any corruption or bad practices at Eskom.
He said that Eskom applied for the exemption to help it raise capital.
"And in light of those comments and generally the comments from the public, we’ve decided to withdraw the gazette for now."
Committee member Bheki Hadebe said that Eskom was never in the position to be granted such an exemption and welcomed the withdrawal.
"Sanity has prevailed and the minister has considered withdrawing the exemption."
MPs said that Treasury should consult with Parliament when it makes such consideration in future.
This article first appeared on EWN : Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
More from Business
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes
According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist
Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts
The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year.Read More
More from Local
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol
The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.Read More
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.Read More
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.Read More
Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews
Cape Town City officials and Bo-Kaap residents discussed the proposed development of the Strand Street quarry last week.Read More
Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues
Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the property while hauling out large plastic bags, filled with evidence, and loading them into state vehicles.Read More