Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure





CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

But Godongwana and Treasury said that the withdrawal was only for now.

The minister was briefing MPs following the public outcry about the decision.

Before the withdrawal of the gazette, Godongwana said that the intention was not to hide any corruption or bad practices at Eskom.

He said that Eskom applied for the exemption to help it raise capital.

"And in light of those comments and generally the comments from the public, we’ve decided to withdraw the gazette for now."

Committee member Bheki Hadebe said that Eskom was never in the position to be granted such an exemption and welcomed the withdrawal.

"Sanity has prevailed and the minister has considered withdrawing the exemption."

MPs said that Treasury should consult with Parliament when it makes such consideration in future.

