The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire





The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all City prepaid electricity meters will expire by December 2024.

Residents will get update codes to renew their electricity meters.

The City says that these update codes will be issued with purchases in areas across the metro in phases and in accordance with the area schedule.

Update codes will not be issued to areas not earmarked for updating and customers in areas that have not yet been reached for updating will not yet be eligible to update their meters.

Prepaid metering software must be updated or customers won’t be able to recharge their meters with new tokens; and will be left without power supply.

The City encourages residents to update their meters themselves.

How?

When making a prepaid electricity purchase, you'll receive an extra 20-digit update code along with your usual prepaid token - only when your area is earmarked for updating will the extra token code be available.

Once your area has been earmarked you will get two 20-digit codes, follow these three steps:

1) Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.

2) Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.

3) Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.

The City aims to continue updating these areas...

While some areas like Mamre, Atlantis, Goodwood, Parrow, Newlands and other areas have already seen these updates which have been in place since 2021 and 2022, roll-out for the following areas will follow during these times...

• Athlone, Manenberg, and Kenilworth: March to April

• Bergvliet, Constantia, Diep River, Hout Bay, Plumstead, and Wynberg: May

• Cape Point, Fish Hoek, Kalk Bay, Kommetjie, Muizenberg, Noordhoek, Ocean View, Simon's Town, Tokai, Khayelitsha, and Macassar: June

• Mitchells Plain: July and August

• Grassy Park, Ottery, Pelican Park and Philippi: September and October

• Gordons Bay, Helderberg, Sir Lowry's Pass, Somerset West, and Strand: November and December

See the full schedule, here.

Some extra things you'd like to know might be:

• The two 20-digit update codes must be entered into the meter immediately after it has been supplied

• If you lose the token, you'll have to phone the City to get the code

• Old electricity tokens must be entered prior to the update being completed

• If your area has been updated, but you've not received an update code, note that the system does not automatically issue residents their update token on the first of the month, but can do so any time during that month when you purchase electricity

• Updates to the software of City prepaid electricity meters or units will not affect the user's electricity usage.

If you think you'll require assistance with updating your electricity meter, contact the City by:

SMS: 31220

Email: power@capetown.gov.za

Phone: Call Centre: 0860 103 089

If you can't update your own meter, City teams are visiting areas across the metro according to a schedule - teams will carry identification and work order numbers.

Customers may phone the City's Call Centre for verification.

This article first appeared on KFM : The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire