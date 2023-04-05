



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A man believed to be a bottle store owner has allegedly been contravening regulations by selling alleged counterfeit alcohol to his customers.

In the video, the customer is fuming after returning the alleged fake Jameson bottle to the outlet.

It is also alleged that the customer bought another Jameson bottle from a reputable store to compare it with the alleged fake one he bought from the store.

Watch the video below:

Is there anything that is real in South Africa? Umzambiya😭we Jameson pic.twitter.com/L0hKDNjQGF ' Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 4, 2023

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol