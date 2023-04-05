Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience





Clarence Ford speaks with writer, Zubayr Charles.

Charles wrote an op-ed on body dysmorphia in men

This was inspired by hurtful comments he received about his appearance

Charles, a playwright, poet and aspiring author, has written on a number of serious topics.

In 2019, he wrote a play on gender-based violence and he is in the process of publishing poetry on the gentrification of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town.

One of his recent pieces, an op-ed on LitNet, deals with body dysmorphia in men, an issue he feels is not spoken about enough.

He was inspired to write this after people began to make comments about his body and his weight gain.

I did not notice it initially, hence I wanted to write this story. Zubayr Charles, writer

He says he was heavily in denial about the weight gain and found himself making excuses for others who were making these hurtful comments such as ‘Maar jy’t eintlik vet geword!’.

It did not hurt in the moment, but going home or laying down I would ponder and think, ‘why would they say that?’. Zubayr Charles, writer

