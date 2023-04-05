Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Clarence Ford speaks with writer, Zubayr Charles.
-
Charles wrote an op-ed on body dysmorphia in men
-
This was inspired by hurtful comments he received about his appearance
Charles, a playwright, poet and aspiring author, has written on a number of serious topics.
In 2019, he wrote a play on gender-based violence and he is in the process of publishing poetry on the gentrification of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town.
One of his recent pieces, an op-ed on LitNet, deals with body dysmorphia in men, an issue he feels is not spoken about enough.
He was inspired to write this after people began to make comments about his body and his weight gain.
I did not notice it initially, hence I wanted to write this story.Zubayr Charles, writer
He says he was heavily in denial about the weight gain and found himself making excuses for others who were making these hurtful comments such as ‘Maar jy’t eintlik vet geword!’.
It did not hurt in the moment, but going home or laying down I would ponder and think, ‘why would they say that?’.Zubayr Charles, writer
If you want to keep up with Charles’ work you can find more on his social media or see his essays on LitNet.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Lifestyle
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
[WATCH] Saved from lifetime of misery. Adopted, 'Ruff' will never suffer again
Ruff (8) was tied to a pole and left in the blazing sun. He survived because a team of animal lovers rallied to save him.Read More
MINI and Red Bull launch first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town
The charging station is at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More