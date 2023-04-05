The Midday Report Express: Eskom denied exemption to conceal expenses





It's been a while, but Eskom is once again the lead story on The Midday Report today. In what could be called good news, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that he will be withdrawing Eskom's exemption from reporting their irregular expenditure.

The decision means that the public will get full access on the details of how Eskom is spending its money and should provide valuable insight into how to fix it.

Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to energy expert EWN's Babalo Ndenze, to learn more.

Minister Enoch Godongwana says the intention is not to hide anything from South Africans or from anyone. Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter

